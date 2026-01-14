Prince Albert RCMP make three arrests following armed robbery in community of Little Red River

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred in the community of Little Red River on Jan. 9.

The Prince Albert RCMP received reports of a robbery in Little Red River at around 11 a.m. Investigators say two suspects entered a house with a shotgun and demanded keys to the resident’s truck, in which they fled. The resident did not report any injuries.

At around 1:15 p.m., RCMP officers found the stolen truck on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, where they attempted a traffic stop. Police say the driver backed into a ditch and the occupants fled on foot. The driver and two passengers were arrested without incident after a short pursuit.

The RCMP have charged 35-year-old Karalynn Naytowhow from Montreal Lake Cree Nation, 20-year-old Lacey Halkett-Turner from the community of Little Red River, and 40-year-old Clarence Turner from Sturgeon Lake First Nation are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Naytowhow is also charged with armed robbery, break and enter with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, firearms possession contrary to order. Turner is also charged with flight from peace officer and resist/obstruct peace officer.

All three appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 12.

Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate the identity of one of the suspects from the armed robbery.