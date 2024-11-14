Prince Albert RCMP make arrests following reports of gunshots in Little Red River

The Prince Albert RCMP have arrested and charged two suspects following reports of gunshots in the community of Little Red River.

Ian Felix, 42, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation faces four charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and resisting arrest. Cameron McKenzie, 22, of Little Red River faces two charges. Both men appeared in Prince Albert Provincial court on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

RCMP officers arrested a third individual who was released without charge.

Officers were called to the community just before midnight on Nov. 7. After arriving, they determined a suspect or suspects fired shots at a residence from a truck and then fled. No injuries were reported.

Officers found the truck after conducting patrols in Little Red River and on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, but the vehicle fled the scene.

The RCMP setup a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to stop after driving over it. The occupants fled on foot, but officers were able to track them down in a nearby wooded area with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services.

Investigators say the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in Garrick, Sask. on Oct. 28.

Officers continued to investigate, and executed a search warrant at a Sturgeon Lake residence on Nov. 9. They arrested two individuals wanted on warrants, and one for breaching court-ordered conditions.