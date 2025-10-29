Prince Albert RCMP make 2 arrests after searching vehicle

The Prince Albert RCMP charged two people and seized drugs, a gun, ammunition, and cash during a traffic stop on Oct. 24.

RCMP officers stopped the vehicle after seeing it speed through a school zone at around 8 p.m. The officers conducted a mandatory roadside alcohol screening and determined the woman driving it had consumed alcohol.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized roughly 18 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, and a sum of cash. They also arrested the driver and the man who was travelling with her.

Dawn Clarke, 34, and Cameron Morin, 31, both of Prince Albert, both faces multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both suspects made their first court appearance on Oct. 27.