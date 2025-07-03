Prince Albert RCMP issue tickets to protest group accused of blocking traffic north of Prince Albert, make one arrest

Prince Albert RCMP officers made one arrest and ticketed six others after a group of protestors blocked traffic on a Hwy 2 bridge roughly 20 km north of Prince Albert.

Officers were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. on Canada Day. The detachment received six separate 9-1-1 calls about a group of protestors blocking the bridge, according to an RCMP press release. Several residents who contacted the RCMP said their protestors hit their vehicle as they drove past.

Five officers responded: four from the Prince Albert RCMP and one from Prince Albert Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan. They arrived to find five men and two women on the scene.

Officers tried to get the group to move off the roadway. When they refused, the officers issued tickets for unlawfully walking on a highway.

The RCMP reported that one of the woman refused to leave the highway and was arrested without incident for safety reasons. As of Tuesday afternoon, she remains in police custody, and no charges have been filed.

Hwy 2 has since been cleared.