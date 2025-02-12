Prince Albert RCMP charge Nipawin woman following investigation into armed robbery

The Prince Albert RCMP have charged a 20-year-old Nipawin woman with one count of robbery with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order following an investigation into an armed robbery north of Prince Albert.

Officers were called to the Elk Ridge area at around 9:56 p.m. on Feb. 6 following reports of an armed robbery. Police say a woman approached a vehicle, threatened the driver, and directed them to drive to a specified location.

Prince Albert RCMP officers later found the vehicle at a business in Northside and made one arrest at the scene. The driver did not report any physical injuries.

Jade Grieves, 20, of Nipawin faces four charges as a result of the investigation. Grieves made her first two court appearances in Prince Albert on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10.