Prince Albert RCMP asking the public to report sightings of Brennan Sewap

The Prince Albert RCMP are searching for Brennan Sewap, who is wanted in relation to a robbery with a firearm that occurred on Muskoday First Nation.

On Dec. 4, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a firearm discharged at a residence on Muskoday First Nation.

Officers responded immediately and determined three men wearing face coverings forcibly entered the residence and discharged a firearm and bear mace. The suspects pointed a firearm at an occupant inside, demanded the victim’s belongings, including their phone and wallet.

Police say the victim did not report any physical injuries. Investigators do not know what direction the suspects headed after leaving the house. Their method of travel is also unknown.

As a result of continued investigation, the RCMP have charged 36-year-old Brennan Sewap from Saskatoon with robbery with firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, discharge of firearm while being reckless, administering noxious thing, breaking and entering with intent, disguised with intent to commit offence, possession of a firearm when knowing possession unauthorized, and weapons possession contrary to order

A warrant has been issued for Sewap’s arrest. The Prince Albert RCMP have asked the public to report sightings and information on his whereabouts.

Sewap is described as height: 6’5” weight: 200, eye colour: brown, hair colour: black

Other descriptors include multiple tattoos of lettering, including script on the right side of his neck. He also has tattoos of guns on both his right and left hands.

Residents who see Sewap are asked to avoid approaching him. Instead, they should report all sightings and information on his location to the Prince Albert RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers. The Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.