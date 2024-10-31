Prince Albert RCMP arrest suspect following report of suspicious person at Muskoday business

A 40-year-old Prince Albert man faces multiple charges following an RCMP investigation into an complaint that occurred at a business on Muskoday First Nation.

Officers were called to the scene at roughly 12:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious person at the business. They responded immediately and took one suspect into custody. They also seized an improvised firearm.

Curtis Black, 40, faces 11 charges, including one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He made his first court appearance on Oct. 29.