Prince Albert RCMP arrest man accused of trying to hit RCMP officer while fleeing police

Daily Herald Staff

The man wanted by Prince Albert RCMP on outstanding warrants for a series of armed robberies that occurred on Nov. 7 has been arrested.

Kalen Felix, 20, of Sturgeon Lake First Nation faces eight charges, including one count of assault on a police officer, after being arrested on Nov. 14. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Felix was arrested after he was spotted driving a truck on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. The RCMP allege that Felix did not stop the vehicle after officers activated their emergency equipment, and instead fled the scene “at a high rate of speed”.

The RCMP allege Felix drove erratically while fleeing police. He is accused of swerving at an RCMP officer who was on the side of the road setting up a tire deflation device.

The RCMP say the officer ran into the ditch to avoid being hit. Instead, police say, the truck collided with a parked police vehicle.

Investigators say a man and a woman exited the truck while it was still moving, got into a nearby SUV, and drove way. The man and woman later left the SUV on Agency Road on Sturgeon Lake, and were arrested by the RCMP.

Witnesses reported seeing the SUV on Northshore Road on Sturgeon Lake. Officers later found it parked at a house in the area. They arrested a man inside the residence.

The Prince Albert RCMP say the truck previously reported stolen in Emma Lake. It has since been recovered.

Alyssa Bear and Ian Seewalker also face charges in connection with the case. Both are from Sturgeon Lake.

Bear, 23, faces four charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. Seewalker, 36, faces three charges, including failure to comply with release order conditions. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for an assault that occurred on Nov. 9.

Bear and Seewalker also made their first court appearances on Monday.