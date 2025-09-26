Prince Albert RCMP arrest 4 suspects, searching for 5th following investigation into Sturgeon Lake robbery

The Prince Albert RCMP have arrested four suspects, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a fifth following an investigation into a robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Zena Daniels, 20, Alyssa Bear, 23, Jayden Sutherland, 25, and Paul Ermine, 32, all from Sturgeon Lake, made their first court appearances on Sept. 25.

Daniels is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest. Ermine is charged with breaking and entering, using and imitation firearm in an offence, and robbery with a weapon. Bear and Sutherland are both charged with one count of breaking and entering.

The RCMP are working to locate 27-year-old Toby Daniels of Sturgeon Lake. Daniels is charged with one count of using an imitation firearm in an offence, and one count of robbery with a weapon.

Daniels is described as around 5’7 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The RCMP have asked residents to avoid approaching Daniels if they see him, and instead call 310-RCMP.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday at around 3:40 p.m. on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. The RCMP say a group of people approached a woman outside a residence in the community. A man pointed a firearm at the woman and demanded the keys to her truck.

The individuals then left the scene in the stolen vehicle. Officers responded and began patrolling the area.

At around 5:30 p.m., the RCMP found a woman on a grid road on Wahpeton First Nation and arrested her at the scene. Shortly after, officers found and arrested two men and a woman at a residence on Wahpeton. The RCMP allege all three broke into the residence.

The RCMP say the stolen vehicle was abandoned behind the residential property.