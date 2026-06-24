Prince Albert product Howe ready to take next step after first AHL playoff run

Tanner Howe wasted little time reacclimatizing to life in Prince Albert.

The former Prince Albert Minto and Regina Pat returned to Hockeytown North recently following his first season with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Howe said it was nice to relax a bit following a hectic year.

“It’s always good to come home back to PA.,” said Howe, who was taken 47th overall by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024. “The first thing we did (was go) up to the lake. My parents, my family, we love to fish, so we went fishing at Jan Lake, had a good weekend there. It’s always nice to see family and friends, reconnect with them, and be back in PA.”

Howe’s first season in the professional ranks was a lengthy one. The AHL Penguins finished with the third best record in the league, then defeated the Hershey Bears and Springfield Thunderbirds in the playoffs setting up a Conference Final match-up with the Toronto Marlies.

Despite losing the first two games at home, the Penguins rallied to tie the series at two before the Marlies took Games 5 and 6 for the series win.

Howe finished with three goals and two assists in his first taste of AHL playoff action. Fellow Prince Albert product and former Minto Gabe Klassen was also on the Penguins’ playoff roster. He finished with two goals and five assists.

“I think I learnt a lot about what it takes to win, how to get there,” Howe said when asked about the experience. “We worked harder than any other team in the league, I felt like. We had a great group of guys, and that goes a long way. I think I learned a lot on that run, and it’s always fun to play in the playoffs.”

When Howe wasn’t focused on his own playoff series he zoned in on his brother’s. Younger brother Conner and the Prince Albert Raiders went on a lengthy playoff run of their own, culminating in a 4-1 series loss to the Everett Silvertips in the WHL Final.

Howe said it was great to watch his younger brother in action, and exciting to see Raider fans respond to the spotlight.



“I watched almost every game Connor played,” Howe said. “It was cool to watch him in the playoffs. I really wish they could have won. They had a really good team. Connor loved every second of it and loved the guys there, he always said.

“It was so cool to see PA support their team. A prime example was the 50/50s. In the playoffs they were pretty crazy and that’s pretty cool, being PA’s not the biggest city. They love their hockey and that’s great to see.”

The 2025-26 season was Howe’s first since leaving the WHL. He split time between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen in his final season of junior hockey, while also representing Canada at the World Juniors.

Moving on to the professional ranks was a bit of a culture shock, but he’s adjusted to the challenge.

“It sounds cliché but I think guys are bigger and stronger,” he said. “Some guys are 10 years older than you and have been playing pro 10 years longer, so they understand the game a little more.”

Howe was one of the Pens’ most versatile players this season, filling in up and down the line-up as injuries and NHL call-ups forced the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coaching staff to juggle their roster.

Howe himself wasn’t immune to the injury bug. He underwent ACL surgery in April 2025, and didn’t return to the Penguins line-up until Feb. 8, 2026. He finished the season with eight goals and eight assists in 27 games.

Now that he’s back healthy, the Prince Albert product has set his sights on the NHL Penguins’ training camp, where he hopes to make an impression.

“Obviously going into my second year pro you want to play some NHL games and you want to make the big step,” he said. “I want to have a really good summer, get bigger, stronger and whatnot, and go into the main camp hoping to stay there. I think that’s everyone’s goal.”

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca