Prince Albert Pride Week aims to create safe spaces for LGBTQ community

Prince Albert Pride is gearing up for a busy week of events celebrating the LGBTQ community and its allies.

Chair Chelsea Bleau said for Pride Week this year, running from May 28 to June 4, the group is hoping to shed light on the importance of advocacy.

“It just means a lot to us when allies come to our events and support us, especially because this year we’ve noticed a lot of allies volunteering and donating their time as well as money,” said Bleau.

Prince Albert Pride has also launched its safe spaces campaign. Bleau said the aim is to educate the public on creating safe and comfortable environments, both in personal lives and workplaces.

On social media, they’re breaking down 2SLGBTQIA+ and posting information about each of the identities.

Throughout Pride Week, they’re also setting up QR codes that include information on how to be a good ally, such as what to do when you’re witnessing harassment.

In the future, they plan on hosting presentations for parents whose kids are in the LGBTQ community.

“That’s realistic. Sometimes it’s hard for parents to understand, so we really want to educate and help allies out so they can help us,” said Bleau.

“We did a lot of reading, a lot of studying, attending webinars and workshops to get as much information as possible.”

Prince Albert Pride is hosting events nearly every day next week.

Aside from the parade and Pride in the Park on Saturday, Bleau said the Queer Coffee and Gaymer Night events are well-loved.

For Queer Coffee on Wednesday, writer John Brady McDonald will be sharing spoken word poetry.

Last year, the Gaymer Night event went over capacity, Bleau said. They sought out a larger space at the Wesmor Community High School gym this year.

Here’s more information on the events planned for the week:

May 28: Drumming at the riverbank gazebo (2-4 p.m.)

May 29: Virtual queer coffee, spoken word (7-10 p.m.)

May 30: Sign making at the Mann Art Gallery (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

May 31: Queer coffee, spoken word, at the Rock & Iron (7-9:30 p.m.)

June 2: Gaymer night at Wesmor Community High School gym (5:30 p.m.)

June 3: Pride parade (leaves at 11 a.m. at Court of King’s Bench), Pride in the Park event at Kinsmen Park (12-5 p.m.)

June 4: Diversity service at Calvary United Church (10:30 a.m.)