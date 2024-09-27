Prince Albert prepares for Orange Shirt Day

Daily Herald Contributor

Orange Shirt Day pays tribute to the survivors of residential schools, those who did not return home, their families, and the communities affected.

This day serves as a chance for all residents of Saskatchewan to engage in reconciliation by taking time to listen, read, participate in events, and support initiatives that acknowledge the harms caused by Canada’s Indian Residential School system.

Orange Shirt Day coincides with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation which is Sept. 30. It also a day that people are encouraged to wear orange shirts to recognize the legacy of residential schools in Saskatchewan as well as Canada.

“In Canada generally and Prince Albert in particular, we have a high proportion of residents who are Indigenous and residential schools are a huge part of our history and their legacy is felt today,” Kiley Bear, Director of Corporate Services for the City of Prince Albert said. “The average Canadian has a lot of work to do to learn about their history and the impact they (Residential Schools) have had on Indigenous people living today. The idea is that we will use that day in particular to take a moment to learn about residential schools and the impact they have had.”

The Final Report of the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission outlines the history of residential schools in Canada and emphasizes their ongoing effects. By exploring testimonies and understanding Canada’s history with Indigenous peoples, we can all take steps towards reconciliation.

“Wearing Orange shirt is a symbol of allyship and support,” Bear said. “It is a signal to those around you that you care about this day and you are committed to our reconciliation.”

In a press release, the City said reconciliation is a shared responsibility for every individual in Canada.

“By listening to and learning from Indigenous knowledge keepers, survivors, and their families, we can reflect on the history of the land we all inhabit,” the press release reads.

The City has lined up activities for the day which includes free admission into the Prince Albert Historical Museum from 1-4 p.m., and a Culture Days Artist Talk and Tour with Leah Dorion on Sept. 30 at the Prince Albert Tourism Centre. The talks are scheduled for 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

The Prince Albert Grand Council will host a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PAGC Health Office.

The Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre (PAIMFC) will host ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Little Red River Park Upper Plains from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. There will be no cameras, recorders, or cell phones allowed during the ceremonies.

Shane Bird of the PAIMFC Youth Centre said they are trying to create a ceremony on cultural grounds that will promote unity and address the 94 calls to action.

“I think it’s a day for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people to educate each other, to come together in unity, (and) to move forward in a good way to collaborate and work together,” Bird said. “Not only that, but to honour our loved ones that never made it home, to commemorate our ancestors.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a federal statutory holiday after receiving unanimous approval in the Senate in 2021.

Bird said it’s important learn from and recognize the past, but he also emphasized the importance of the present, and determining how to create a positive future for Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth.

“We also need to know that every day we have to live our lives and work towards the call to action on truth and reconciliation,” he said. “It’s not only a day for our people, but also non-Indigenous too, to also come and be a part of it to honour those that never made it home.”