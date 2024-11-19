Prince Albert postal workers frustrated with Canada Post negotiations

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Canadian Union of Postal Workers urged Canada Post to get back to the bargaining table as they hit the picket line on Marquis Rd. for the second time since the strike started on Friday.

CUPW Local 810 Vice-President Ben McCloy said the mood is positive among union members in Prince Albert, but accused Canada Post of foot dragging during the negotiations, despite knowing that their contracts expired a year ago.

“We’re frustrated with the corporation and their hesitation,” McCloy said. “They’re dragging on the negotiations.”

Some 55,000 postal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on a nationwide strike on Friday, Nov. 15. After a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers decided to strike.

In a press release issued Friday, the CPUW argued Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but it has refused to negotiate on “real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day.”

McCloy said that left employees with few options.

“They could have negotiated fairly before this point in time and not let it get to this, but they do this on purpose,” McCloy said. “They try and get the public on their side but we have a lot of support from the public.

“Our demands are reasonable: fair wages, safe working conditions, the right to retire with dignity, and the expansion of services at the public post office,” McCloy added.

In the days leading up to the strike, Canada Post issued a statement saying the negotiations came at a “crucial juncture” for Canada Post. The organization recorded a $90 million loss from operations in the first six months of 2024, and that number will get worse if they miss out on the lucrative holiday season due to the strike.

On Monday, McCloy said Canada Post was financially struggling because of poor business decisions, and high executive salaries.

In response, Canada Post said it has lost more than $3 billion since 2018, with losses continuing to mount.

“Even with that, Canada Post has continued to put forward offers that protect and enhance what’s important to our current employees. We’ve offered competitive wage increases (11.5% over four years) and additional paid leave, while protecting the defined benefit pension and job security provisions,” read the Canada Post statement.

“To help secure the future of the company and grow our parcel business, Canada Post has put forward proposals to offer seven-day-a-week parcel delivery, more competitive pricing and other important improvements. This new delivery model is essential for the future of the company, and critical to our ability to afford the offers.”

The Minister of Labour has appointed a special mediator to continue negotiations, a move Canada Post said it supports.

McCloy said postal workers are proud to serve their communities, and want to do the job they love. A strike is a last resort, he said.

“We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues,” McCloy said.

Mail and parcels are not being processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices are closed. Service guarantees have been impacted for items already in the postal network. No new items are being accepted until the national disruption is over.

As a result, Canada Post parcel volumes declined by 42 per cent last week, compared to the same week in the previous year.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald