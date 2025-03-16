Prince Albert police warn of potentially fatal fentanyl circulating in the city

Late on Saturday evening the Prince Albert Police Service alerted the public of potentially fatal fentanyl circulating in Prince Albert.

In a press release the service alerted to multiple overdoses between Friday and Saturday.

“Our members are currently investigating multiple overdoses in the past 24 hours involving fentanyl.

The public is reminded that any drug not prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist can result in serious injury or death,” the release stated.

They also reminded members of the public of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act which serves to provide some legal protection for individuals who experience or witness an overdose and seek emergency help.

“Familiarize yourself and tell others; you might be the difference in saving a life. Symptoms of an

overdose may include but are not limited to: slow or no breathing, gurgling, gasping or snoring; clammy and cool skin; blue lips or nails; and difficulty waking up or staying awake. If you suspect someone may have experienced and overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release stated. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.