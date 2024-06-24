Prince Albert Police Service unveils new tipi on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The celebration of this year’s National Indigenous Peoples’ Day brought to the fore the relationship between the Police and the Indigenous people in the city of Prince Albert .

To highlight this relationship, for the first time ever, the Prince Albert Police Service had a Tipi set up at the Cultural Village in Kinsmen Park.

“On behalf of the Prince Albert police Service I am proud to announce the unveiling of our new tipi, a symbol of our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement. This initiative aligns with our 2024 Strategic Plan and is a testament to our ongoing efforts to honor and integrate Indigenous cultures and traditions within our community,” said the Chief of Police, Patrick Nogier.

With the guidance of the elders, PA Police Service was able to set up a tipi. The tipi canvas was made by an artist in Treaty 1, the poles were harvested locally in Sturgeon Lake and the artwork was completed by an artist in Treaty 6.

“Today is an important day in our community and we are super happy to be a part of it, be a part of our cultural village which is pretty important. The indigenous people make up a big part of Prince Albert so having that connection, being involved in wonderful events like today is important.,” said Sgt. Derek Simonson of the Prince Albert Police Service while speaking in front of the PA Police Tipi at the Kinsmen Park.

A Police Officers celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day and sharing free food to the attendees at the Cultural Village on Friday.

When you look at reconciliation and some of the recommendations we want to ensure that we are doing a better job connecting and being inclusive and being a part of the community in understanding their history,” said Simonson

“This is the first time we are collaborating at this level with the Tipi set up with the some of the resident experts helping set the tipi up. It was a very good combine effort. Having it at this event and in other community events is an important connection to the community and being involve in different events demonstrating the inclusiveness and connection in the city is really important,” said Simonson.

Prince Albert is made up of many nations and the artwork is meant to reflect that. While depicting the Saskatchewan lily, the tipi is also adorned with the Prince Albert Police Service crest, according to a Police press release.

The turnout was excellent and there were lots of foods, entertainment, games, teachings and storytelling leaving everyone smiling. The PA Police, in addition to securing everyone, was sharing free food and drinks to the attendees while celebrating the Indigenous culture.