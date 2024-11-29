Prince Albert Police Service arrested one man, and multiple weapons were seized following an assault

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service had made arrest of a man on Nov. 27.

Officers received a call from the 800 block of 15th Street East about a 38-year-old man who was reported to be in a physical altercation with another person at a business

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect in the custody of security staff and made an arrest. Upon investigation, the officers learned that when the suspect was asked to leave the business he refused to comply, which was believed to have led to physical confrontations.

The victim was attended to, but refused to receive further medical care because the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The officers were able to recover a knife, and an improvised firearm at the scene of the incident and further investigation revealed that the man has another knife in his possession when he was searched.

Based on the findings, the suspect will face charges of assault, possession of a weapon, concealing of a weapon, breaching of court ordered conditions, and multiple other weapons charges.

