Prince Albert police seize cocaine, guns, and nearly $40,000 cash as part of drug trafficking investigation

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team and their partners made two arrests and seized a pistol, a rifle, ammunition, 1,256 grams of cocaine, 1,349 grams of cutting agent, and $39,460 in Canadian currency following searches at two Prince Albert residences on Thursday.

The Prince Albert Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team and Proactive Policing Unit assisted in the searches. The residences were located on the 3000 Block of Fifth Avenue East and the other on the 300 Block of 40th Street East.

Police have arrested Nathan Peeteetuce, 34, and Jessica Naytowhow, 31. Both are charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of the Proceeds of Crime, and numerous firearms related offences.

They made their first court appearances Friday morning.