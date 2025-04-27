Prince Albert Police seeking two missing 12-year-olds

UPDATE: According to Prince Albert Police Eagle Whitehead has been located safe

The Prince Albert Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating two missing 12-year-old youths.

Jeziah Primeau and Lyric Roberts were all last seen in the area of the Little Red River Park at approximately 4:25 p.m. on April 26.’

Primeau is describes as male, 5’0, approximately 140 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

PAPS Photos



Jeziah Primeau and Lyric Roberts

Roberts is described as male, 5’6, approximately 140 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeziah Primeau and Lyric Roberts is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/