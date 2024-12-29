Prince Albert Police seeking missing teenager

The Prince Albert Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Madison Michel was last seen on Dec. 23.

Michel is described as 5’8, approximately 175 pounds, with black shoulder length hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a grey scarf and brown mukluks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison Michel is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or in an emergency, 9-1-1. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.