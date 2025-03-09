Prince Albert Police searching for suspect after two separate assaults

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating and searching for a suspect in relation to two assault calls at two separate businesses Thursday morning.

On March 6 at approximately 8:00 a.m. police were called to a business in the 3400 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of an assault. Initial call information stated a male entered the business and assaulted staff members before fleeing on foot.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims physically unharmed. Through their investigation, officers learned the male entered the business and was causing a disturbance before he was asked to leave. He then allegedly pushed one of the staff members and threw candy at another before fleeing.

The suspect is described as male, wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a black bandana.

While attempting to locate the suspect, police received another report from a business in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West of a male matching the previous suspect description threatening staff. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim physically unharmed.

Officers learned the suspect entered the business and once again began causing a disturbance before being asked to leave. The suspect then allegedly brandished a pair of scissors and made stabbing motions before fleeing the scene.

Officers continued to search the area for the suspect but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or in an emergency, 9-1-1. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.