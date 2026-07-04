Prince Albert police searching for male suspect who fled scene after car crashed into house

Prince Albert police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following an investigation into a firearms complaint at a local business that resulted in a car crashing into a house on Fourth Street East.

Police have arrested two women who face multiple charges while a male suspect is still at large after fleeing the scene.

A 20-year-old woman is charged with several firearms offences, while a 21-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and other firearms offences. Both women were remanded into custody and will make their first court appearance on Monday.

The investigation began at around 2:19 a.m. on Friday, June 26 when officers were called to a business on the 2700 block of 15th Street East following reports of a man pointing a gun at another man.

Both the victim and suspect left the scene before the officers arrived, but security camera footage showed the suspect and another man fighting in the parking lot. Police say the suspect was holding what appeared to be a firearm. There did not appear to be any injuries as a result of the fight.

Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other. They do not consider this a random act.

At around 2:59 a.m., officers found the vehicle the suspect left the scene in back in the area around the business. Police the occupants fled north on 15th Avenue East at a high rate of speed after noticing them. The officers did not initiate a traffic stop before the occupants fled.

Additional officers arrived to help search for the vehicle. They found it in the yard of a residence in the 1400 block of Fourth Street East where it had collided with a house. The occupants of the house were not injured, but police report significant property damage.

Police arrested two women at the scene, but a male suspect fled the area and has not been found.

Investigators reported finding a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle. Police believe this weapon was used in the original offence.