Prince Albert police searching for information about white truck allegedly involved in drive-by shooting

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert police are searching for a white Dodge Ram extended cab believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

Police say the truck has a black tonneau cover and chrome accents along the bottom. Anyone with information about who owns the truck or its current location is asked to call police.

The investigation began at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called to 12th Avenue and 16th Street West for a weapons complaint. Police say a weapon was discharged multiple times.

While responding, officers received another update saying a white truck that may have been involved was heading west on 16th Street West while a white sedan was reportedly driving east on 15th Street West.

Officers found the sedan on the 1200 block of 24th Street West not long after. They arrested a woman who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, and a man. The woman was taken to hospital. Officers reported seeing multiple bullet holes in the white sedan.

Officers seized the vehicle and multiple bullet casings.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service press release, the white sedan left a business in the 2900 block of Second Avenue West and was followed by a white truck. They reached the 12th Avenue West and 16th Street West area when someone began shooting at them.

Police say the occupants of the white sedan drove to the hospital after they realized the woman had been shot.

Anyone with video surveillance of the incident or property damage resulting from it is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 1-306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7477.