Prince Albert police searching for 18-year-old suspect after two people hit with vehicles during altercation

Prince Albert police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected of hitting two other teenagers with a car during an altercation over the noon hour.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of 32nd Street East at around 12:29 p.m. following reports that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

PAPS officers, along with members of the Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance, arrived to find two 18-year-old men with injuries. One of them was reported to have serious injuries, while the other was affected by bear spray. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a group of teenagers and young adults were in the parking lot with several vehicles when someone was bear sprayed. That led to a physical altercation involving multiple people.

While the altercation was going on, police say an 18-year-old drove into another vehicle before striking the two victims who were standing in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the collision was intentional. Police say all parties at known to each other and this is not a random incident.

The 18-year-old suspect fled before officers arrived. Investigators say they will not identify the suspect until formal charges have been laid. The matter is still under investigation.