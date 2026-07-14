Prince Albert police renew appeal in 2018 homicide

Prince Albert police are again asking the public for information about the 2018 homicide of Jordan Ballantyne.

Police and Parkland Ambulance were called to a yard near Sixth Avenue East and 20th Street at 9:07 p.m. on July 13, 2018, after receiving a report of a man down.

Ballantyne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined his death was a homicide. The case remains under investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service Historical Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.