Prince Albert police release photo of man accused of shooting dog

The Prince Albert Police Service has released a photo of the man accused of shooting a dog on the 100 Block of 28th Street East.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2:10 p.m. on March 25 following reports that a dog had been shot and taken to the vet. Police say the complainant heard a loud bang and went outside to find their dog suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The dog is in stable condition after receiving treatment.

Investigators have obtained video footage of the main suspect. Anyone with information about his identity or the incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.