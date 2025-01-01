Prince Albert Police receive 77 calls for service on New Year’s Eve and morning of New Year’s Day

A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop conducted on New Year’s Eve.

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested the man after he failed an alcohol screening test at a police check stop conducted alongside MADD Prince Albert.

When officers asked the man to exit his vehicle they observed a bottle of alcohol on the passenger-side seat. They later learned the man’s was not authorized to operate a motor vehicle because his license had been suspended.

Officers searched the vehicle after arresting the man and discovered a firearm and ammunition. As a result, the man faces weapon and firearm charges. He has also been charged with being in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The man was one of five impaired drivers taken off Prince Albert roads throughout the night, and one of two individuals charged with weapons offences at police checkpoints.

The second involved a 26-year-old man who was one of four occupants in a vehicle stopped by police. Police began searching the vehicle after the driver failed an alcohol screening test, and an officer noticed open alcohol in the vehicle.

While removing the man from the vehicle, officers noticed what appeared to be a firearm behind one person sitting in the back seat. All four occupants were arrested, and police seized a firearm.

The 26-year-old man is facing multiple firearms charges. He has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

In total, Prince Albert police officers responded to 77 calls for service from the evening of Dec. 31 to the morning of Jan. 1, making 13 arrests in the process. The list of calls for service includes 30 disturbances, six welfare checks, four evictions, three false 9-1-1 calls, two assaults, and five calls to assist ambulances.

“The Prince Albert Police Service would like to thank members of the public for being diligent as the community deals with slippery road conditions,” reads a Prince Albert Police Service press release. “Your mindful driving is helping reduce accidents in our community.”