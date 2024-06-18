Prince Albert police make 1 arrest following Saturday altercation

One man is under arrest after an altercation at Carlton Park Apartments on Saturday night.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service on June 15 at 7:15 p.m., the Prince Albert Police Service received reports of an injured person in the area of 28th Street East and Sherman Drive.

Patrol members attended and located an injured 28-year-old male outside.

He was transported to the Victoria Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries by Parkland Ambulance. Additional calls were received that reported additional injured people inside a nearby apartment building. Police entered and located an injured 44-year-old male who was also transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed an altercation began in an apartment and led into the hallways where the parties separated.

The 28-year-old male was arrested and held in custody after his release from hospital. He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, June 17 for charges of Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.