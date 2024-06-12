Prince Albert police lay criminal negligence charges following Tuesday collision

Prince Albert police have charged a 22-year-old man with dangerous operation of a conveyance and criminal negligence in operation of a motor vehicle following a collision at the Sixth Avenue and 22nd Street East intersection on Tuesday.

An 83-year-old woman was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance after being involved in the collision. She was later airlifted to Saskatoon via STARS where she remains in serious, but stable, condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of a two-vehicle collision. First responders arrived to find a car and a truck, both heavily damaged.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) press release, the 83-year-old woman was driving the car and turned east onto 22nd Street when she was struck by a northbound truck at a high rate of speed. The PAPS continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Police say the 22-year-old man was driving the truck when it collided with the car. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested after receiving medical attention at the scene.

The man made his first court appearance on Wednesday.