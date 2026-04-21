Prince Albert police investigating Tuesday morning shooting and assault

A man who was shot in a residence on the 800 block of Fourth Street East early Tuesday morning is in stable condition while police continue to investigate.

Police found the 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman inside the residence following reports of a weapons complaint at 3:55 a.m. Police say the man had been shot, and the woman had been assaulted before officers arrived.

Investigators say unknown persons entered the residents and assaulted the man and woman. No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Investigators have asked anyone who heard or witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Prince Albert police. They have also asked residents in the area to review available home surveillance or doorbell camera footage for suspicious activity.