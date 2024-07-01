Prince Albert Police investigating homicide

Prince Albert Police are investigating a homicide after an incident early Monday morning.

According to Police on July 1, at 1:15am, the Prince Albert Police Service and Parkland Ambulance responded to a residence on Kemp Crescent for a complaint of a disturbance. Police located a 41-year-old male suffering from severe injuries.

The male was transported to the Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for July 2.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

According to police further updates will be provided as members of the Criminal Investigations Division, the Forensic Identification Section and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any residential surveillance video. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.