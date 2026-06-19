Prince Albert police investigating fire

Prince Albert Police say a fire that occurred just outside the police station on June 14 was accidental in nature.

On June 14 at approximately 4 p.m., police were alerted that a wooden gazebo was on fire in the police station parking lot on 15th Street West. Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department also responded and successfully extinguished the fire.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the police station and surrounding area. An investigator from the Prince Albert Fire Department also helped with the investigation. They determined the fire was accidental and not suspicious.