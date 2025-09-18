Prince Albert Police investigating fatal collision

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are investigating in relation to a fatal collision in Prince Albert late Wednesday night.

According to police on Sept. 17 t approximately 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and Marquis Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Arriving officers observed Parkland Ambulance on scene with a white SUV involved in the collision. The white SUV had three occupants, two of them were treated and transported to hospital for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries while the third occupant, a 28-year-old woman, was transported to hospital where she later passed away.

Officers also located a black vehicle that was involved in the collision. Paramedics were treating the occupant for what were believed to be serious injuries and he was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Members of the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist also attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate in relation to this collision and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/ .