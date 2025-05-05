Prince Albert police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The Prince Albert Police Service were called to the intersection of 15th Avenue East and Muzzy Drive at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 4 following reports of a collision. Officer arrived to find an unresponsive 23-year-old woman.

Parkland Ambulance transported the woman to Victoria Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her family has been notified.

As Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist has been on the scene assisting with the investigation. Police say the vehicle was travelling north on 15th Avenue and exiting the intersection at Muzzy Drive when the collision occurred.

The collision is still under investigation.