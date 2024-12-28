Prince Albert Police investigating armed robbery on Christmas Eve

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating following an armed robbery on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 at approximately 5:00 p.m. police were called to the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West for a report of a woman who had been assaulted by a male with a gun who also stole her truck.

Upon police arrival, officers located a 31-year-old woman suffering from injuries consistent with an assault; she was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital for further medical care. Officers learned the victim was in a vehicle with a female who was known to her, and an unknown male when she was assaulted before getting out of the vehicle.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue West.

Upon further investigation, officers learned a male and female left the truck and headed Westbound on foot. The female was wearing a burgundy jacket, blue toque, and had what is believed to be blonde hair. The male had a black hat, black and white Adidas long sleeve shirt, and brown pants.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or in an emergency, 9-1-1. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.