Prince Albert police investigating after 16-year-old girl shot and killed Thursday morning

Daily Herald

Prince Albert police have arrested one suspect after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of 12th Street East. Officers were called to the scene at around 8:22 a.m. following an anonymous 9-1-1 call reporting someone had been shot.

Officers cleared the residence after arriving and discovered the 16-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. Parkland Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and began treatment, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male they found at the scene shortly after arriving. The 17-year-old remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The Forensic Identification Section (FIS) attended the scene to assist the Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit (MCU) in the investigation. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the 900 block of 12th Street West as the investigation continues.





The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is continuing its investigation and anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police.

Any further updates will be provided when available or upon conclusion of the investigation.