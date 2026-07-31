Prince Albert Police investigate the homicide of a 27-year-old woman, two minors arrested in relation to the incident

Lexi Saldaña, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Police Service are investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Daina Gauthier that happened early Thursday morning.

At around 1:55 a.m, police were called to a report of a stabbing at the unit block of 14th Street East. Police found Gauthier with serious injuries and administered first aid before Parkland Ambulance arrived on scene.

Gauthier was transported to hospital where she later died.

Police said one 16-year-old male and one 15-year-old female have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222–8477.