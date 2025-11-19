Prince Albert Police in search of hit and run driver

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service are searching for the driver of the vehicle that collided with a power pole around the 300 Block of River Street West.

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 14 following reports of a motor vehicle collision with damage. Initial information stated a vehicle collided with a power line. This collision led to a brief power outage.

The officers who arrived on the scene learnt that a vehicle had collided with a parked vehicle before continuing and colliding with a power pole. Police report occupant of the vehicle that hit the pole had fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance also attended the scene. There were no injuries reported as the parked vehicle was not occupied at the time of the collision. SaskPower was also called to attend the scene to attend to the power pole.

Police are continuing to investigate in relation to this collision and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the police.