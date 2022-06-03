Prince Albert Police concerned for well-being of missing youth

UPDATE: Sanderson-Ravine has been located safe and sound. Updated at 10:54 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

The Prince Albert Police Service is concerned for the well-being of 14-year-old Deyanna Sanderson-Ravine and and on Thursday evening asked for the public’s help to locate her.

She is described as being 5’11” tall and approximately 145 pounds. She has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Sanderson-Ravine was last seen just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 700 Block of 28th Street East. Police are concerned that Deyanna may be in a vulnerable state.

Police are asking anyone with information about Deyanna’s whereabouts to call 306-953-4222 immediately.