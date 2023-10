Prince Albert police have charged three people with drug trafficking after a search warrant last week.

On Friday, the Crime Reduction Team and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team conducted a search on the 2800 block of Dunn Drive.

Investigators seized drug trafficking evidence, a gun and ammunition.

Fabian Sylvestre, 34, Christian John Abernethy, 27, and Kara Larson, 19, were arrested.

They made their first court appearances on Monday.