Prince Albert police arrest suspect following investigation into Tuesday shooting

Prince Albert police have charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated assault and possession with a weapon following an investigation into a shooting involving an improvised firearm.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Street East at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12 following reports that a shooting may have occurred and the suspect had fled the scene. Upon arrival, police found an injured 48-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. Parkland Ambulance paramedics transported him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a man who matched the description of the primary suspect without further incident. The arrest occurred on the 100 block of 14th Street East. Officers searched the man and reported finding multiple rounds of ammunition and an improvised firearm.