The Prince Albert Police Service have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man found naked in public Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 17th Street West at around 4:45 p.m. following reports that a naked man was in the area. Officers eventually found the suspect on the 1100 block of 17th Street West.

The man has been charged with indecent exposure. He was also found to be breaching his probation.