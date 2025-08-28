Prince Albert police arrest 26-year-old following operation in East Hill area

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert police have arrested a 26-year-old man wanted on multiple charges following an operation in the East Hill area Tuesday night.

Layne Epp, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being arrested the day before. Epp was wanted on warrants for robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats, two counts of evading police, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and obstructing justice.

Epp has also been charged with four counts of breaching his probation and two counts of breaching a release order.

The Prince Albert Police Crime Reduction Team (CRT) led the operation, with help from the Proactive Policing Unit, patrol, Police and Crisis Team (PACT), Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), PA Police and Saskatchewan Emergency Response Team (ERT), scribes, negotiators, and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

Police advised the public to avoid the area during the operation on Tuesday. In a press release, the Prince Albert Police Service thanked members of the public for their cooperation.