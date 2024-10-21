Prince Albert NDP candidates call on residents to let their votes count as Advanced Polls open across Saskatchewan

Daily Herald Contributor

Prince Albert NDP candidates Nicole Rancourt (PA Northcote) and Carolyn Brost Strom (PA Carlton) called on all Prince Albert residents to tell Sask. Party leader Scott Moe that it’s time for change with Advance Polls set to open on Tuesday.

Rancourt and Brost Strom held a brief press conference outside the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, one of 10 early voting locations in Prince Albert.

“We are at a pivotal moment for our community and our entire province,” Rancourt said. “People across Saskatchewan don’t have to settle for being in last place on so many things that matter. They can tell Scott Moe that it’s time for change.”

Rancourt said Prince Albert can make their voices, heard loud and clear because “there’s a lot that needs to change.” One of the biggest, she said, is public safety.

“As a social worker, and speaking to people at their doors, I hear that one of the things that needs to change is how safe we feel on our streets,” she said. “Safety is the foundation of a strong community, but the Sask. Party has let Prince Albert get one of the highest crime rates in Canada.”

Rancourt said Carla Beck and the NDP, have a plan that’s tough on crime but also tough on the causes of crime.

The NDP plan calls for the scrapping of the Marshal’s Service, and the hiring of 200 more RCMP and local officers instead. The NDP has also outlined a plan to help residents pay for video surveillance equipment.

“Yes, we need to make our streets safe but we also need to prevent people turning to crime in the first place,” she said.

“Tackling the root cause of crime is the only way to break the cycle, help people get back their lives, and make sure everyone in Prince Albert feels safe. We will do more for mental health, supports, addictions services and building our community spaces and make our communities whole again.”

Starting on Tuesday, Advance Polls are open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The last day for early voting is Oct. 26.

Rancourt called this election the closest Saskatchewan election in almost 20 years. She said the recent provincial election in British Columbia, where the NDP and Conservative Party are separated by only one seat, while the Green Party maintains the balance of power with two seats, shows how important just a few votes can be.

“We can win this from the 22nd to the 26th,” Rancourt said. “People in Prince Albert should go to the advanced polls and vote early to make our communities, the safe and compassionate places. We know, they can be.”

Brost Strom said Prince Albert residents want a government focused on fixing the province’s healthcare system. As a healthcare worker herself, Brost Strom said she’s seen those problems herself.

The Saskatchewan NDP has promised to invest $1.1 billion into recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals.

“We can’t talk about building safer communities without also talking about the fact that our health care is on the brink of collapse,” Brost Strom said.

As the provincial election enters its final week, Brost Strom the NDP would continue to “put in the work” day after day, contacting voters, and reminding people they could vote.

“We’re not stopping until the polls close,” she said.

According to the Elections Saskatchewan website, there will be four early voting locations in Prince Albert Carlton (Carlton Park Community Club, Coronet Hotel, East Hill Community Club, and Messiah Lutheran Church), and six in Prince Albert Northcote (Alfred Jenkins Field House, East End Rink/Arena, Nordale Community Club, Pioneer Log Cabin, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2, and St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Parish Hall).

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 28.