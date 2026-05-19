Prince Albert National Park closes road after washout

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PRINCE ALBERT — Prince Albert National Park has closed a section of Cookson Road following a washout caused by deteriorating conditions linked to recent rainfall and snow.

In a social media post on May 15, Prince Albert National Park, Parks Canada said Cookson Road, from the park’s west boundary to the Mayview access road, was closed effective May 15 and will remain closed until further notice.

Parks Canada advised motorists not to use Highway 240 as an access point into the park. Visitors are instead being directed to use the south access point on Highway 263 or the east access point on Highway 264. Officials said visitor safety remains the top priority.

“Parks Canada only closes roads when absolutely necessary, when conditions present a risk to human life,” Parks Canada said on social media.

The agency also reminded visitors that barricades are in place to protect motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, adding that entering closed areas is both unsafe and illegal.

Parks Canada encouraged visitors to monitor the park’s important bulletins and social media channels, or contact the visitor centre for updated information.

The closure comes as Saskatchewan faces another round of significant rainfall.