Prince Albert musicians host benefit and relief concert for wildfire evacuees

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

For many northern wildfire evacuees, Wednesday night was their last night in Prince Albert.

Those who remained had the chance to enjoy a free concert on the PBCN Grounds as local singers volunteered their time to entertain those far from home.

The Community Arts Mentorship Program’s LJ Tyson, a local musician who helped the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) organize the event, said the event came together quickly because there were so many people who wanted to lend a helping hand.

“I think people really wanted to help out the evacuees. Some people just didn’t know what they could do, and through things like this they really found a place to help out,” Tyson said.

Wednesday’s concert was organized in just over a week. Tyson said it was important to give evacuees something to do while they waited to head back home.

“Everyone in the community is trying their best to provide entertainment or things to do or feed the evacuees and this with us providing them entertainment and something to do for the day,” Tyson said. “Now it’s kind of turned into a celebration party for a lot of them because a lot of them get to go home tomorrow.”

Country music singer Josh Stumpf was among those who donated him time to perform on Wednesday. Stumpf said it was an easy decision.

“These are the people who listen to our music,” he said. “These are the people who support us, so when they need help we better be sure to support them.”

Stumpf agreed to perform after receiving a text message from Tyson a few days before Wednesday. He instantly said yes.

“I was like, ‘yeah, 100 per cent, absolutely, no questions asked. Just let me know what time you want me to be here and how long you want me to play,’” Stumpf said.

Tyson said he was grateful for the musicians who agreed to perform, and for the local organizations who donated funds to support the evacuees.

“It’s good to be part of a caring and loving community,” Tyson said. “I’m really happy with the way Prince Albert opened its doors to the northern evacuees. Nothing’s ever going to be perfect. We can always strive towards ‘better’ but I’m still proud of PA for how much we wanted to pitch in and help out.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald