Prince Albert Museum hosts residents to Crocus Tea Session

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Historical Museum played host to the annual Crocus Tea and Lunch on May 7.

The event helps promote the museum, while also giving residents an opportunity for a good meal and some fellowship.

“Traditionally the Museum has been doing this forever,” said Mary Brown, who is in her fourth year organizing the event. “(It’s been) a long time—for years and years. It just gets people to come here.”

While the Crocus Tea is an annual tradition, there have been changes. When Brown took over, the event was known for serving strawberry shortcake. She changed it to serve high tea, and while the first year was successful, it was also chaotic.



“We had like 88 people. We didn’t take reservations. We learned that we had to do things a little more efficiently,” Brown explained.

During that time they’ve moved from sandwiches to cheesecake to soup. On May 7, the menu included an all homemade recipe ranging from teas, soups to pies. There was also a variety of pies available including Apple pie, Banana cream pie, Coconut cream pie, Key lime pie, Mincemeat pie, pumpkin pie, Rhubarb Pie and Saskatoon Pie.

“It gets people here (to the museum),” Brown said. “I don’t think there are a lot of things like this going on in PA. If you go to something like this, it’s a funeral or a church function.”



Museum board member Nancy Pardoe helped organize this year’s event. She said it was a great event to be a part of, although it is hard work.



“Mary asked me and it’s just like, ‘okay, I can do that,’ although after I’ve had three hours on my feet I’m questioning my sanity,” Pardoe said with a laugh.



Brown said the partnership is important to making the event work.

“Nancy got more involved because the first one we did was total chaos,” Brown remembered. “She likes to organize things and micro-manage, so this was her chance. I can’t do the cooking and that…. It wouldn’t be done if she didn’t do what she does.”

Part of the new addition was the making of home made Wild Rice Soup and Zucchini Garden Chowder. The event had two seating times – 11:30a.m. – 12: 30p.m. and 1.00p.m. – 2:00p.m.





The Prince Albert Historical Society is looking forward to next year’s Crocus Tea session.

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald