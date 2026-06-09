Prince Albert multicultural leader worries from afar after Philippines earthquake

Prince Albert’s Filipino community was watching and waiting Monday after a powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines, leaving families in Saskatchewan trying to reach loved ones across the world.

Michelle Hassler, executive director of the PA Multicultural Council, said her family lives in Tagum City, with many relatives in Davao City, both on the island of Mindanao.

Hassler, who was visiting her brother in Arizona on Monday, said the distance made the situation even harder as she waited for updates from family in the Philippines.

She first learned about the earthquake through family group chats while it was still happening.

“I have group chats with my siblings, separate group chats with my cousins and my aunties, and the chat was just pinging,” Hassler said. “It’s just like, ‘oh my god, it’s a very like strong earthquake happening right now.”

Hassler said her relatives rushed out of their homes. The timing made the fear worse. Monday was also the first day of school in the Philippines, meaning many children had just been dropped off when the shaking began.

Hassler said her six-year-old nephew was at school, and family members were trying to reach him.

“I was really nervous, and I’m, like, messaging the whole time,” she said. “Did you pick up James? Did you see the kids?’ Because you’re like worried about everything.”

Hassler said her family told her the earthquake felt stronger than other recent tremors they had experienced. One young nephew video called her later, crying.

“I was asking him, ‘did you get scared from the earthquake,’ and he was like, ‘yes,’” she said. “We were crying.”

By press time Monday, Reuters reported at least 32 people were dead and 134 injured after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off southern Mindanao. The quake caused damage around General Santos City, Sarangani and nearby communities. Tsunami warnings issued after the quake were later lifted, while authorities continued search, rescue and damage assessment efforts.

The Filipino-Canadian Association of Saskatchewan also issued a statement Monday, saying reports indicated 32 confirmed deaths and warning the toll was expected to rise as rescuers worked to reach far-flung villages. FILCAS president Janine Lazaro said the organization extends its “deepest sympathies, heartfelt prayers, and unwavering solidarity” to those affected by the earthquake.

Lazaro said the Filipino community in Saskatchewan stands united with “Kababayan” (fellow citizens) in the Philippines, especially those who have lost loved ones, been displaced from their homes or are facing uncertainty as aftershocks and recovery efforts continue.

Hassler said she had seen videos and social media posts showing damage around General Santos City, including a collapsed Jollibee restaurant. She said one cousin also reported power outages in Davao.

“You’re so far away that all you can do is message through social media,” Hassler said. “If they don’t have power, if they don’t have Wi-Fi or signals, then it’s like they can’t message you back, and then you worry more.”

The Philippines is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries because it lies along the boundary of a major tectonic plates in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Hassler said earthquake drills are a regular part of school life there, along with fire drills. Children are taught to move to open spaces away from tall trees, power poles and buildings, or shelter under tables if they cannot get outside.

Still she said training does not remove the fear when the ground starts shaking.

“When sometimes when the true calamity happens, you panic sometimes,” she said.

Hassler said watching from North America is frightening and sad for Filipino residents who still have family and friends back home, including members of the Filipino community in Prince Albert.

“It’s scary to watch, and it’s because we do have our family and friends back home, where the areas are like affected by the earthquake,” she said.

She said she is thankful that, so far, her family and friends are safe, but her thoughts are with those closer to the hardest-hit areas.

“I know that Filipinos are very strong and resilient, and everybody will come together to aid and help and assist everybody as much as we can,” Hassler said.

Hassler said the PA Multicultural Council will watch for any local or Saskatchewan-based support efforts that may emerge in the coming days.

“We have to be strong and stand together for our country,” she said, “and just help and support what the best we can.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca