Prince Albert moves to modern, GIS-based framework for managing assets

Prince Albert modernizes infrastructure planning with new asset management policy



Prince Albert’s executive committee has unanimously adopted a new Asset Management Policy designed to bring consistency, transparency and long-term planning to how the city manages its infrastructure.

The policy, presented Tuesday by Asset and Data Manager Heather Wilson and Community Development Director Craig Guidinger, sets out a framework for tracking and maintaining every major city asset, from roads and underground pipes to parks, vehicles, the airport and landfill.

Wilson said the goal is to replace department-by-department tracking with a unified, data-driven approach that helps council make better decisions.

“This policy ensures long-term planning, financial management, consistent service, and regulatory readiness,” Wilson told councillors.

City officials noted the move is part of a broader modernization effort. Prince Albert first introduced the Cityworks system in 2021, shifted GIS into a lead role in 2023, and created a dedicated Asset and Data Unit in 2024. Earlier this year, staff also joined a national user group of 64 Canadian municipalities using Cityworks, allowing Prince Albert to share ideas and learn best practices from across the country.

At the core of the new framework is Cityworks, a GIS-based system that links digital maps with data about the condition, age, repair history and cost of city assets. Wilson said this allows administration to identify risks and prioritize repairs or replacements before failures occur.

“We can actually see where our biggest risks are,” Wilson explained. “Instead of waiting for pipes to burst or roofs to collapse, this policy helps us plan gradual investments and avoid emergencies.”

Coun. Tony Head described the policy as ambitious but necessary, asking how council and the public would be kept informed. Wilson replied that administration will begin producing annual “state of infrastructure” reports, starting with the city’s vehicle fleet, with plans to expand to all asset classes.

Coun. Blake Edwards questioned whether the new system would come with additional costs. Wilson said the City has already purchased the software and created an asset and data unit within administration, so there are no new funding requests tied to the policy.

Coun. Troy Parenteau noted the reports will likely highlight infrastructure deficits, particularly in aging underground utilities, but said having clear data would help council manage limited tax dollars.

“It’s going to show where our weaknesses are,” Parenteau said, “but it also gives us the ability to plan and make better fiscal decisions in the long run.”

Coun. Dawn Kilmer suggested the policy should also recognize the role of frontline staff and community members, who often provide key observations about asset conditions. She said including those perspectives would strengthen the framework.

Guidinger said the new policy aligns Prince Albert with best practices across the country, adding that some senior government funding programs now require municipalities to have asset management plans in place.

“It gives council a consistent framework for making decisions,” he said. “And it positions us well to meet funding expectations from other levels of government.”

After discussion, the executive committee voted unanimously move forward with the policy.

The first “state of infrastructure” report is expected in 2026.