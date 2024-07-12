Prince Albert Model Forest Association continues tree planting on river bank

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Clean air, green and healthy environment as well as the beautiful scenery are some of the benefits we get from the trees in our environment.

Prince Albert Model Forest Association has been consistent in its tree planting exercise over the years. More than 9,000 trees have been planted through the local Model Forest Association.

“We are focused on forest research and education within and around the Prince Albert area. We started in 2021 and as part of Covid recovery initiative especially in building healthy and resilient communities in this case tree planting,” said Peter Friedrichsen, General Manager, Model Forest Association.

Volunteers working with the Prince Albert Model Forest Association were at the river bank in the West Flat on Wednesday checking trees that were planted last year, while also planting new once to replace those that didn’t survive the winter.

Wednesday’s volunteer event was the last one of the summer. Friedrichsen said the community support has been great.

“We involve other organizations like the YWCA, young people, Indigenous people and immigrants all volunteering,” he said. “It brings everyone together and it feels like we are a part of Prince Albert.”

The planting intitative aims to do more than just create beautiful scenery. Friedrichsen said planting trees along the river bank would help reduce erosion.

“It helps maintain the river bank and it help protect the habitat.” he said. “We have added fruit trees and shrubs to the list of trees that we are planting. Fruits such as Apple trees, Saskatoon’s, Cheeriest that will provide fruits for anyone that walks by. This will help in food provision and protection.”

Residents are welcome to donate to the initiative and also volunteer to plant the trees in Prince Albert and surrounding communities.

