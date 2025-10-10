Prince Albert Minor Football wary of field dimension changes proposed by CFL

Jason Kerr

Change is coming to the CFL, but Prince Albert Minor Football officials don’t expect those changes to impact the grassroots level any time soon.

On Sept. 22, CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnson announced six changes that will be implemented over the next two years. The biggest involve field dimensions, with the CFL shrinking the playing field from 110 to 100 yards, and shortening the end zone from 20 to 15 yards.

Prince Albert Minor Football president Taras Kachkowski said the field dimension changes could cost amateur football organizations a lot of money if implemented at the grassroots level. However, he also said there’s no guarantee that will happen in the next few years.

“We’re the lowest rung on the totem pole, but obviously we’re still concerned,” Kachkowski said. “We’re governed by Football Saskatchewan and Football Canada, the two provincial and national governing bodies of amateur football. Whatever they decide is whatever we’ll have to follow, but it definitely is concerning because a significant amount of money was just spent.”

Kachkowski was referencing the Max Clunie Field turf installation, which was completed in time for a re-opening ceremony in mid-October 2024. The field renovations were completed along with upgrades to Harry Jerome Track, and cost around $3.7 million.

In an email, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division education director Neil Finch wrote that the division does not anticipate any field dimension changes at the high school level, so they aren’t planning further renovations.

Kachkowski said he’s hopeful the changes won’t result in extra costs, but if they do he wants the CFL to help pay for them.

“It certainly think it would be nice,” he said. “It was their idea to change this pretty-much unilaterally. All the other organizations who have issued statements are all staying this totally caught them by surprise…. If that’s the way they want it to be, then I honestly think there should be (financial assistance), but the reality of the matter is the CFL is not the NFL. They don’t have billions of dollars to spare.”

The Daily Herald contacted the CFL for comment but did not hear back by press time.

Playing field costs aside, Kachkowski said he was grudgingly in favour of most of the changes. As a player, he thought the rouge rule should be modified and he still believes that as a coach, referee, and president of PA Minor Football.

As a fan of the Canadian game, he also thinks the field dimension changes will allow the CFL to play games in soccer stadiums, which could make expansion easier.

His biggest concern is moving the goalposts to the back of the end zone, something he said would have a negative impact if implemented at the minor football level.

“Field goal kicking at the pee wee level is a very hard skill to start with,” he explained. “Moving the post to the back of the end zone will essentially take that out of the game, if it trickles down to this level, which it probably will. That’s usually what happens five to 10 years later.”

“What’s already kind of a difficult skill that we do try to help the kids practice and get better at. If the posts go to the back of the end zone, I really don’t see how the field goals and converts stay a part of the game at this level.”

In a press release, the CFL said moving the goalposts gives offences more options, whether their first and goal on the 10 or pinned deep in their own territory. The press release also said the changes would heighten player safety by removing an obstruction from the field of play.

Kachkowski said he isn’t buying that explanation.

“I really don’t think it’s as big a safety concern as a lot of people make it out to be,” he said. “Yes, every once in a blue moon a player or official might collide with them, but to my knowledge there hasn’t been too many serious injuries resulting from it. I guess I figure that the occasional kick or pass that doinks off the goal post is just a quirk of the Canadian game.”

